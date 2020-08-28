Advertisement

Grant will send some local students on field trips without leaving the classroom

South Bosque Elementary School in the Midway ISD purchased 30 pairs of Google Goggles using the proceeds from a large grant check this week from the Midway ISD Education Foundation for a project called “Oh the places you’ll go,” named in honor of KWTX.
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – One local elementary school will be able to take kids on field trips, without having to worry about COVID-19 restrictions because the students won’t ever have to leave their classrooms.

South Bosque Elementary School in the Midway ISD purchased 30 pairs of Google Goggles using the proceeds from a large grant check this week from the Midway ISD Education Foundation for a project called “Oh the places you’ll go,” named in honor of KWTX.

“The glasses are goggles that the students hold up to their eyes and then the teacher or the librarian or an administrator will guide the student through the field trip through an app on the iPAD,” the school’s principal, Dr. Stacey Voigt said.

Voigt said the timing of the grant and the delivery couldn’t be better because the threat of COVID-19 has left the school unable to take students on the field trips they usually enjoy like going to a Lady Bears basketball game or the News 10 studio.

“We actually wrote the grant before COVID-19 hit and so now that we are in a situation where students can’t participate in field trips within the McLennan County area this comes into play very importantly because our students will be able to still experience field trips around the world and out of the comfort of school so we don’t have to worry about the safety during the pandemic,” Voigt said.

The goggles are kept in the library and will soon be available for the teachers to use with their students.  Voigt said the possibilities of travel are endless.

“We talk a lot about geography and American history.  So, first grade, part of the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (curriculum) is symbols, United States symbols.

So they could go see the Statue of Liberty from the bottom all the way to the top and not have to leave the walls of their classroom,” Voigt said.

The principal said the experiences aren’t limited to just the core classes for pre-K through fourth grade students.

“Art can use them as well,” she said.

“They can go see the National Museum of Art, the MET there in New York City.  Our music teacher can use them if she wants to show them the Opera House in Sydney, Australia.  PE can use them if they want to show them the sight of the Olympics when they were in Atlanta.”

The goggles were purchased through the $10,000 grant from the Midway Education Foundation and the school’s PTA chipped in an additional $8,000.

“We are truly blessed at South Bosque to have an amazing support system of parents and community members,” Voigt said.

“Our theme this year is South Bosque strong and so we say ‘strong today, stronger tomorrow and strongest together’ and we couldn’t do anything without them.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

