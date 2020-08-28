Advertisement

H-E-B deploys mobile food kitchen to help Texans affected by Hurricane Laura

Texas-based grocer H-E-B and its partners have mobilized to help communities across southeast Texas and Louisiana recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B and its partners have mobilized to help communities across southeast Texas and Louisiana recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

Together, they have created disaster response teams that will provide “food, water, and other means of support to those in need.”

On Friday, the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen deployed from San Antonio to deliver food and supplies to communities in southeast Texas.

Over the coming days, H-E-B and its partners will serve hot meals from the mobile kitchen while delivering water and ice.

The H-E-B Mobile Kitchen will setup and stage on the property at the corner of MacArthur Dr. and 28th Street in Orange, Texas.

It will pass out water, ice and serve hot meals for breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and dinner from 4-7 p.m.

