Local man charged after deadly street-racing crash

Juan Carlos Lumbreras, 23, of Temple was in the Bell County Jail Friday
Juan Carlos Lumbreras, 23, of Temple was in the Bell County Jail Friday(Jail photo)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Juan Carlos Lumbreras, 23, of Temple was in the Bell County Jail Friday charged with accident involving death and racing on highway causing serious bodily injury.

His bond had not been set Friday morning.

The charge stems from a crash on Feb. 8 on southbound South General Bruce Drive near South 57th Street in Temple, police said.

Miguel Berumen, 22, was driving at what police said was an excessive speed when his car struck another vehicle from behind.

Berumen lost control of the car and was ejected, police said.

“An investigation conducted by TPD’s Traffic Control Unit and Criminal Investigations Division determined that Lumbreras was engaging in a street race which led to the crash,” police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a press release Friday.

An arrest warrant for Lumbreras was issued on April 16.

