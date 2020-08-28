Teen injured after shooting in Belton

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Belton police are trying to find the person who shot a teenage boy near an outdoor basketball court around five o’clock Thursday evening in the 400 block of Smith street. Police say the boy was transported in critical condition.

Investigators tell KWTX that the shooting happened after an argument, and they think the boy knew the person who shot him.

Witnesses described a white Chevy sedan speeding away from the area after the shooting.

If you know anything about this Belton police would appreciate a call.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.