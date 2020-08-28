Tickets for local high school’s football opener sell out in 15 minutes

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Texas High School Friday night football is hard to stop, even during a pandemic and, especially, on opening night.

Even amid the pandemic, Holland High School was able to sell out its Friday night game in 15 minutes.

Holland ISD administrative staff coordinated a Covid-19 social distancing plan for all activities and games on campus.

Friday night, only about 40 percent of its stadium will be used for the non-conference game against the Burton Panthers.

Holland allotted 350 tickets for home team fans and another 200 tickets for the visiting team.

After tickets were sold to the Holland band members and cheer parents, that left about 60 tickets for additional Hornet fans.

The remaining tickets sold out within 15 minutes.

Social distancing includes wearing face mask and sitting in every other row.

The gates open at 6 pm. The game starts at 7:30 pm.

Covid-19 social distancing for Holland Hornets High School Football game. (Megan Vanselow)

