Video of beatdown of local teen goes viral; girl, 17, arrested

Madison Hubbard, 17, is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Madison Hubbard, 17, is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.(Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A 17-year-old girl was in the McLennan County Jail Friday afternoon after video of a beating that sent another teenage girl to a local hospital went viral.

Madison Hubbard, 17, is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to online jail records.

McLennan County investigators arrested her Friday morning.

Video of the attack early Monday morning, which went viral on social media, shows a teenage girl kicking and hitting the 17-year-old victim repeatedly.

Members of the victim’s family say the girl woke up in a pool of blood Monday and went to an emergency room where she was treated for a fractured rib, a concussion and severe facial injuries, which will require reconstructive surgery.

The case was originally being handled by the Waco Police Department, however, the family asked the sheriff’s office to take over the case early Friday morning.

Within hours, an arrest was made.

“We saw how dangerous this was and how serious a case this was, and so we acted swiftly and will continue to do that,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“This girl was almost beat to death, I’m very proud of our guys, they worked all night long and made a good case.”

