Waco: Longtime bailiff trades badge for a place in the pulpit

Robert Hutera started working in 19th District Court more than 26 years ago by his count, and he said Friday he enjoyed every minute of it.
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A long-serving deputy who’s been bailiff in 19th District Court trades his badge Friday for a place in the pulpit.

State District Judge Ralph Strother said he doesn’t think about him losing a bailiff, he said.

“I’m just gaining a preacher, that’s all.”

Hutera, everybody calls him Hoot, will sign on as a staff member at Parkview Baptist Church, in Waco, where he’ll assist with pastoral duties.

On Friday he was in the main rotunda on the courthouse’s third floor, a clipboard in his hand, surrounded by people who were headed to one of the criminal courts for plea day.

He’d already dealt with a woman who was protesting her plea of guilty, whom he’d sent outside the courthouse with her bullhorn, and it was in front of the building she continued her rage.

“It’s a violation of the law, of human rights,” she screamed into the loudspeaker.

“They want me to confess to something I didn’t do,” she said, but never mentioned what she was supposed to plead guilty to.

“Things like that happen all the time,” Hoot said.

“We just deal with them and try to keep the peace.

“Nothing catastrophic ever has happened while I worked here, but there are crazy times every day.”

His job over the years in the courtroom did give him a chance to hone his preaching skills, he said.

“I’ve always enjoyed the fact that I can give through the Gospel here,” Hoot said, “and it makes me feel really good when I see the results in a changed life.”

