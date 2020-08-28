Advertisement

Waco: Some parents opted to send the kids back to school, some didn't

Some Midway ISD parents opted to send the kids back to school, some didn’t.
Some Midway ISD parents opted to send the kids back to school, some didn’t.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few parents of Midway ISD students are talking about their decisions regarding whether to have their kids learn at home or in class.

“The decision was not easy,” says mother of three Lisa Qourzal.

Qourzal says she and her husband discussed it and determined because they had the time and means necessary, keeping their kids home was the best choice.

“Other kids who need to go can be in school and we can cheer on the sidelines,” said Qourzal.

“Midway has a great online system and we’ll monitor what happens at the schools,” she said.

The school district has told parents that students can return after the first six-week grading period, or they can go to virtual learning.

“We feel like if the positivity rate is where it should be and there hasn’t been an outbreak then we would love for our kids to jump back in,” says Qourzal.

Other parents like Meg Watwood are sending the kids back to campus.

“With all the precautions they have in place and our kiddos’ strong immune systems we felt it was the best to send them back,” Watwood said.

However, she does think there is still a possibility of her kids getting sick.

“I think it’s inevitable that kids are going to be quarantined and sent home for a couple of weeks,” says Watwood.

“Thankfully the district seems prepared should that happen,” she says.

Waco family physician Dr. Tim Martindale agrees.

“When kids return to school, we are going to see an increase in cases there is no way around it,” Martindale said.

He says the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is not in the classroom, but at home.

“I think parents need to sit down with their kids and talk with them about the practices of staying healthy,” he says.

