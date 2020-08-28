Advertisement

Woman arrested after truck strikes man, 82; victim in critical condition at local hospital

Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, of rural Belton, was in the Bell County Jail Friday.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Destiny Wolbrueck, 26, of rural Belton, was in the Bell County Jail Friday facing charges including failure to stop and render aid and evidence tampering after a 2016 Dodge pickup truck struck an 82-year-old man who’s in critical condition at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

The accident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Loop 121 in Belton.

Officers also arrested Alex Ortiz, 18, of Grandbury, who’s facing drug charges, police said.

The victim’s name was not released.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

