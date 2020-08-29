After nearly 200 years, Lord & Taylor goes out of business

NEW YORK (AP) - Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department stores, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.

It will close its remaining 38 stores and shut down its website, the company said Thursday. It is currently holding going out of business sales in stores and online.

Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled to stay relevant as more people shop online.

