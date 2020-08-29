Advertisement

After nearly 200 years, Lord & Taylor goes out of business

Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department stores, is going out of business.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Lord & Taylor, one of the country’s oldest department stores, is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this month.

It will close its remaining 38 stores and shut down its website, the company said Thursday. It is currently holding going out of business sales in stores and online.

Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled to stay relevant as more people shop online.

