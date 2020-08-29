Advertisement

Brookshire Grocery Co. launching donation plan for Hurricane Laura relief

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - The Brookshire Grocery Company announced Saturday that they have launched a “scan card relief campaign for customers to donate to people who are affected by Hurricane Laura.”

All Brookshire and affiliated stores including Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH stores, “will have $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout.”

Proceeds from the scan cards will go to American Red Cross efforts designated specifically to aid victims of hurricane Laura.

Additionally, Brookshire Grocery company is donating 15 truckloads of water and/or ice to those without power in Louisiana. The company says those shipments will start delivery Saturday.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those in Louisiana and Arkansas who are being affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Brad Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Co. Chairman and CEO. “Our Company is dedicated to giving back and supporting our communities and people.”

