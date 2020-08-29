Local boy, 4, found walking down a street by himself

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Neighbors and motorists were alarmed Saturday morning when they noticed a small child walking down a street by himself.

A driver stopped to speak with the boy and called police for help.

“There was a four year old boy, fully dressed, walking down the 3600 block of Moonlight drive. We responded and found where the little boy had walked off from,” said McLennan County Sheriff Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

A grandfather was watching the boy and another child when the boy walked away, Sheriff McNamara said.

The boy was returned by sheriff’s deputies to the house where he had walked off from.

Deputies filed a report on the incident with Child Protective Services.

Sheriff McNamara said the boy was was very lucky that nothing happen.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.