High Heat For Now But A Cold Front Arrives Soon!

Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Hot conditions stick around for this evening, with the Heat Advisory expiring at 7pm. However, it’ll likely be extended into Sunday as more hot weather is in store for us. We’ll dip below triple-digits after sunset this evening, but still stay warm in the low 90′s as we head into the overnight. From there we dip to the upper 70′s to low 80′s Sunday morning, with triple-digits expected by midday. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon due to the high heat, but only 10%.

The heat continues into the work week, but thankfully a cold front saves us mid-week. Tuesday we’ll have a few spotty showers before scattered storms arrive on Wednesday. It looks to be an off and on style setup for most of the day on Wednesday, but I think most of us will have a decent chance at getting some rain. After the front moves out, temperatures don’t cool down immediately as we’ll still be close to 100° heading into the weekend. However, by the beginning of next week we could be looking at mid 90′s for highs.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

High Heat For a Few Days and Then Another Cold Front Arrives!

Updated: 1 hours ago
High Heat For a Few Days and Then Another Cold Front Arrives!

Hot & Humid Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Camille Hoxworth
Camille's Saturday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 20 hours ago

Man killed by tree is first Texas death blamed on Laura

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Associated Press
An East Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a a tree onto his home is believed to be the state’s first reported death from the storm.

Dangerously Hot Temperatures This Weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
By Camille Hoxworth
Camille's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

Dangerously Hot Temperatures Today Through The Weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT
By Sean Bellafiore
Lake Charles, La. TV station tower toppled in Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT
By Gray News staff
A broadcast tower over 300 feet tall was toppled by the winds from Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm made landfall in southwest Louisiana during the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 26.

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.