High Heat For Now But A Cold Front Arrives Soon!

Hot conditions stick around for this evening, with the Heat Advisory expiring at 7pm. However, it’ll likely be extended into Sunday as more hot weather is in store for us. We’ll dip below triple-digits after sunset this evening, but still stay warm in the low 90′s as we head into the overnight. From there we dip to the upper 70′s to low 80′s Sunday morning, with triple-digits expected by midday. A stray shower or two will be possible during the afternoon due to the high heat, but only 10%.

The heat continues into the work week, but thankfully a cold front saves us mid-week. Tuesday we’ll have a few spotty showers before scattered storms arrive on Wednesday. It looks to be an off and on style setup for most of the day on Wednesday, but I think most of us will have a decent chance at getting some rain. After the front moves out, temperatures don’t cool down immediately as we’ll still be close to 100° heading into the weekend. However, by the beginning of next week we could be looking at mid 90′s for highs.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.