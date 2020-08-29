Hot & Humid Weekend

Highs both Saturday and Sunday, and even Monday too, should be in the triple-digits. With any sort of luck, a stray shower or thunderstorm may bubble up in the afternoon on Saturday, with the daytime heating. Rain chances are only near 20% so don’t count on much rain to move through.

A cold front is set to slowly creep toward the area Tuesday and Wednesday and will bring us a chance for some scattered rain and storms. Forecast model data is split as to whether or not this front arrives late Tuesday, late Wednesday, or even pushes through at all. For now, we have a chance for rain in the Tuesday through Thursday with the best potential coming Wednesday when the front is most likely to pass through. The jury’s still out as to whether or not we’ll actually get a notable drop in temperatures though!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.