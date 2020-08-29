Local Police Officer discharged his weapon during a disturbance call
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police responded to a disturbance call Saturday morning at the intersection of Booker Street and Lincoln Blvd.
Waco Police PIO Officer Bynum reported that, “an officer discharge his weapon during a disturbance call. No injuries occurred as a result” of the discharge.
The investigation is underway at this time. No other details are available.
