Local YouTube stars test positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two popular social media stars in Waco announced Friday that they are fighting COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, the pair “Brooklyn and Bailey” announced they’ve tested positive for the virus, after a negative COVID test last week.

They say that in spite of safety measures put in place by Baylor, where the girls go to school, two of their roommates came into contact with someone who had tested positive.

The post, which has been liked more than 320,000 times, urges everyone to beware of large gatherings and to socially distance.

The girls warn asymptomatic carriers can transfer the virus to more at-risk people within the community.

