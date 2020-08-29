Advertisement

Local YouTube stars test positive for COVID-19

Two popular social media stars in Waco announced Friday that they are fighting COVID-19.
Two popular social media stars in Waco announced Friday that they are fighting COVID-19.(BrooklynandBailey Instagram)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two popular social media stars in Waco announced Friday that they are fighting COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, the pair “Brooklyn and Bailey” announced they’ve tested positive for the virus, after a negative COVID test last week.

They say that in spite of safety measures put in place by Baylor, where the girls go to school, two of their roommates came into contact with someone who had tested positive.

The post, which has been liked more than 320,000 times,  urges everyone to beware of large gatherings and to socially distance.

The girls warn asymptomatic carriers can transfer the virus to more at-risk people within the community.

Check out Brooklyn and Bailey’s post here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M announces pause on merit raises for faculty, staff

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thousands of employees won’t see raises right now.

News

Local Police Officer discharged his weapon during a disturbance call

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco Police responded to disturbance call Saturday morning at the intersection of Booker Street and Lincoln Blvd.

News

Local boy, 4, found walking down a street by himself

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Neighbors and motorist were alarmed Saturday morning when they saw a boy around 4 years old with blonde hair walking down a street in Robinson.

News

Belton teen killed while playing basketball

Updated: 23 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

News

Video of beatdown of local teen goes viral; girl, 17, arrested

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A 17-year-old Central Texas girl was in custody Friday afternoon after video of a beating that sent another teenage girl to a local hospital went viral.

News

Arrest made in shooting rampage at local apartment complex that left 3 dead

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
U.S. marshals made an arrest Friday in Mississippi in connection with a shooting rampage earlier this year at a local apartment complex that left a woman and two men dead.

Health

UPDATE: Two local high school students have COVID-19, dozens of others face quarantine

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez and Drake Lawson
Several dozen local high school students will be quarantined after a senior was diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

News

Virtual field trip project named in honor of KWTX

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Noon

News

Texas A&M announces pause on merit raises for faculty, staff

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
Thousands of faculty and staff at Texas A&M won't see merit pay raises at the moment after being told previously they would.

News

Grant will send some local students on field trips without leaving the classroom

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Five