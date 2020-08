WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado Eagles started out the high-school football regular season with a 46-27 win over the Troy Trojans Friday night at UMHB.

Salado (1-0) will face the defending 3A-I state champion Grandview Zebras next week.

