Sen. Manchin: Trump’s RNC speech was “flagarant violation of the law”

President Trump gives his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in front of a crowd on the White House lawn.
President Trump gives his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in front of a crowd on the White House lawn.
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he was “appalled” to watch how President Donald Trump delivered his party’s nomination acceptance speech to close out the Republican National Convention.

“I was appalled to see our nation’s prized monuments used for a political rally last night,” Manchin tweeted on Friday. “Our White House and National Mall belong to the American people, not the Republican, Democratic or any political party.”

“Let me be clear, last night’s display was a flagrant violation of the law. We must return to a place of decency in American politics and never see a display like that again.”

The president was criticized, largely by Democrats, for delivering his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. A large fireworks display followed with the National Mall as its backdrop.

A federal law known as the Hatch Act prohibits executive branch employees from using their titles while doing political work or taking part in partisan activities while on the job. But the president and vice president are exempt.

Manchin is the lone Democrat representing West Virginia in Congress.

Republicans, including Rep. David McKinley, praised the president’s speech.

“That’s the Donald Trump that I’ve had more contact with,” McKinley said in an interview with 5 News. “I know that sometimes when he gets in front of a microphone he’s different, but my contacts with him working in congress have been much more sedated and thoughtful. I thought last night was a thoughtful speech, something that relaxed people about how his process is.”

Manchin’s colleague in the Senate, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) attended the speech. She tweeted a photo of her and her husband wearing masks at the event.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

