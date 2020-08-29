Advertisement

S&P 500 rises to close out longest weekly win streak of 2020

More gains for stocks Friday gave the S&P 500 its fifth straight winning week.
More gains for stocks Friday gave the S&P 500 its fifth straight winning week.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - More gains for stocks Friday gave the S&P 500 its fifth straight winning week.

That’s the longest weekly winning streak for the benchmark index since December, before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and sent economies tumbling into recession.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, bringing its weekly gain to 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back to a small gain for 2020.

The Nasdaq has left both those indexes in the dust with a jump of 30% so far this year, thanks to big gains for technology stocks.

A report on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending grew more in July than economists expected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

After nearly 200 years, Lord & Taylor goes out of business

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lord & Taylor, one +of the country’s oldest department stores, is going out of business.

Business

Stocks climb after Fed says rates may stay low for longer

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks edged further into record heights on Wall Street Thursday.

Business

US rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is offering a smartphone app that will alert drivers if their vehicles are recalled.

Business

More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Just more than 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Latest News

Business

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second-quarter

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday.

Business

More blowout profit from tech companies push S&P 500 higher

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
More blowout profit reports from big tech companies pushed the S&P 500 to another record high on Wednesday.

Weather

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.

Business

No sweat: Dick’s crushes 2Q as consumers focus on fitness

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
At home workouts and outdoor athletic activities are shaping up to be good business for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Business

Stocks shake off a bumpy start and push to another record

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks shook off a slow start on Wall Street and pushed gradually higher in the afternoon, leaving the S&P 500 at another record high.

Business

July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Sales of new homes jumped again in July.