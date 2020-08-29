Texas A&M announces pause on merit raises for faculty, staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -

Members of the Texas A&M workforce say they are frustrated by an announcement from the university. Thousands of employees won’t be getting merit raises for now.

University President Michael Young sent a letter Thursday saying that COVID-19 is creating a significant economic impact at every level. The Texas A&M System Board of Regents did not approve the portion of budget for the increases. They are being set aside in reserves until further notice.

“Those merit raises they don’t happen very often so when we are promised the merit raises and then they kind of do a just kidding, COVID we’re not going to have merit raises. It’s really frustrating,” said Tasha Miller. She is a staff member at the Texas A&M Vet School. She and other employees are still reacting to the email sent out by President Young.

”I’m a single mom. I live paycheck to paycheck. I do what I can but honestly if I didn’t have income from other places I could not make a living here at A&M.”

”I don’t think anybody’s happy about it but that’s just where we are right now,” said John Stallone, Ph.D, Faculty Senate Speaker.

”President Young did say in his email yesterday that you know depending on how things develop further down the line in the coming months we may revisit the merit pay issue,” said Stallone.

“Well I think naturally faculty are you know I’d say in general they’re probably you know disappointed about this. You know I think the biggest issue is just that they just received their appointment letters indicating what sort of merit raise they would get about two weeks ago and now that’s been rescinded,” he said.

”Yes COVID has been tough for the university but it’s been tough for everybody especially employees and so when we’re promised something and it doesn’t come through it makes you wonder how many people on the board of regents are working families,” said Miller.

We reached out to Texas A&M and the System Friday for interviews and no one was available Friday afternoon.

The regents could revisit the raises in the future.

We have that email from President Michael Young and Administrators here:

Dear Faculty and Staff:

The past few months have been quite busy as we have collectively worked to prepare our campus for the beginning of a remarkably different fall semester. We have recently invested significant resources and taken a variety of measures to protect our campus community to the best of our ability. We recognize that we could not have come this far without the daily contributions that each of you make. Thank you for remaining committed to the University’s mission of education and research during these demanding times. We commend you for selfless service and resilience.

As you are aware, the COVID-19 public health emergency has had a significant economic impact at every level – national, state, local, and personal. While Texas A&M University had planned for and budgeted a limited merit increase pool for FY21, the A&M System Board of Regents did not approve the portion of the budget allocated for these increases. Instead, they have asked that funds budgeted for merit increases (including one-time merits) be set aside in reserves until further notice. Once sufficient additional information becomes available regarding the overall financial impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall 2020 enrollment, and the economic outlook of the upcoming legislative session, the decision regarding merit may be revisited. This decision in no way reflects the contributions that each of you make, but the financial uncertainties we face. We are navigating through economically uncertain times with hope for a brighter future, and ask for your understanding as we do what is needed to be financially prepared.

Certain pay increases such as faculty promotions, staff reclassifications and equity/retention adjustments were approved for Sept. 1, 2020 and will be implemented as planned. Additional communication from your respective unit heads or their designees will be forthcoming. You should expect to receive corrected salary letters reflecting necessary adjustments as a result of the delayed merit program.

We invite you to join us in looking to the future with optimism, courage, and resolve. Thank you again for all that you do for each other and Texas A&M.

President Michael K. Young

Provost Carol A. Fierke Executive Vice President

and CFO Jerry R. Strawser

