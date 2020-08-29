Advertisement

Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

President Donald Trump listens to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, as he tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump listens to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, center, as he tours damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Jill Colvin
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - President Donald Trump is getting a firsthand look at the damage from Hurricane Laura.

His visit to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday comes two days after he accepted his party’s nomination for a second term and allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.

In Lake Charles, Louisiana, Trump toured a neighborhood where streets were blocked by felled trees and houses had been battered by the storm, one with its entire roof torn off.

Trump then flew by helicopter to Orange, Texas, to meet officials and survey some of the damage before returning to Washington.

