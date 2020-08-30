Advertisement

$2500 bill for Black Lives Matter protest sent to 18-year-old in NJ rescinded after outcry

Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (WABC) - After outcry over the decision, a New Jersey mayor has rescinded a $2,500 police overtime bill sent to the 18-year-old organizer of a small, peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.

Emily Gil, 18, organized a Black Lives Matter demonstration in July of about 30 people next to police headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. It led to a police overtime bill of nearly $2,500.

Gil, an activist in her town supporting affordable housing, says she was stunned when she received a letter from Mayor Mario Kranjac, a Republican, informing her of the bill.

“I felt a little disrespected because the tone of the letter was kind of condescending,” she said.

When Gil alerted officials about her protest, she claims Kranjac insisted the police were needed, even though the event did not include a march. She says any police presence at the protest was barely visible.

“He said, ‘So, now that you’ve alerted me that this is going on, I’m going to have to send the police to you.’ So, it wasn’t something that I specifically requested but something that he imposed upon me,” she said.

Kranjac’s letter cited the presence of local and county authorities to protect protesters and citizens. He said the bill was routine policy and saw nothing wrong with his actions.

“We incurred expenses, which we often do when there’s outside events coming through town, and I sent her a bill for the police overtime,” Kranjac said.

However, many questioned the decision to send a bill to an 18-year-old, and several borough council members were appalled. Ultimately, Kranjac rescinded the fee.

“I think it’s abhorrent. For this young lady to receive a bill is traumatic,” one resident said.

Gil also says Kranjac suggested in his letter that she donate time to help a local food bank, which made her feel uncomfortable.

“Well, he’s focused on charity when there’s a larger systemic issue at play of blocking affordable housing, so, I thought that was really strange,” Gil said.

Before the matter can be laid to rest, the borough council must agree on whether to approve the mayor’s decision to rescind the fee.

