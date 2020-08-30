ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ as tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”
Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
The film will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EDT, with the special beginning at 10:20 p.m. EDT.
