ABC to air ‘Black Panther’ as tribute to Chadwick Boseman

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - ABC will air “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

The film will be followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.” Disney said the special “will celebrate Boseman’s storied life, legacy and career” and “shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.”

Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The film will be broadcast at 8 p.m. EDT, with the special beginning at 10:20 p.m. EDT.

