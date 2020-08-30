Another Hot Day Ahead But A Cold Front Arrives Soon!

Another hot one is upon us as the Heat Advisory has been extended through this evening, but will likely be extended yet again. We’ll hit 100° by midday with highs around 105° in the afternoon again. A stray shower or two will be our best chance for rain this afternoon due to the high heat, but most stay dry. Temperatures dip into the 90′s after sunset.

The heat continues into the work week, but thankfully a cold front saves us mid-week. Tuesday we’ll have a few spotty showers before scattered storms arrive on Wednesday. It looks to be an off and on style setup for most of the day on Wednesday, but I think most of us will have a decent chance at getting some rain. After the front moves out, temperatures don’t cool down immediately as we’ll still be close to 100° heading into the weekend. However, by the beginning of next week we could be looking at mid 90′s for highs.

