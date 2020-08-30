Advertisement

Area county announces 36 new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County confirmed Sunday the death of a 72-year-old white male and 36 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,264.

There have been a total of 83 deaths in McLennan County.

There are 1,823 estimated active cases, and 4,358 estimated cases who have recovered.

29 cases are hospitalized and 15 cases are on ventilators.

Graph Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District
Graph Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District(Waco-McLennan County Public Health District)

