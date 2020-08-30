Advertisement

Bell County: Groups hold “back the blue” motorcycle rally

The group Project Overwatch with the help of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders motorcycle club staged a “Back Our Protectors” ride on Saturday.
The group Project Overwatch with the help of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders motorcycle club staged a “Back Our Protectors” ride on Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Bell County, Texas (KWTX) - The group Project Overwatch with the help of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders motorcycle club staged a “Back Our Protectors” ride on Saturday.

The ride started in Jarrell, went through Belton and Temple, and ended in McLennan County, with the groups final stop being at the Robinson police department.

The groups say cause for the rally is to support law enforcement in spite of what may be going on nationwide.

Project Overwatch is a national veterans organization that bands together to support law enforcement and their mission.

Jamahl Labbe and his wife, Krista, have been running Project Overwatch since 2016.

When Hurricane Laura threatened to derail their mission after their home in Lake Charles was hit head on, they decided the ride had to go on.

“We believe with out whole hearts that this is an important mission, even with the turmoil we’ve faced,” she said.

“We don’t want to break away from that.”

Jamahl headed to Louisiana to help his extended family while Krista stayed in Central Texas to make sure the rally could still go on.

“I know that the officers get out there each and every day when they know that the community doesn’t provide them the support they deserve,” she said.

“Yet, the continue to drive on. We want to do the same for them.”

Temple police Lieutenant Edward Best says the drive-by meant the world to him, and will motivate the department to continue with their work.

“Having people like this come out and pay their respects reinforces why we became police officers in the first place,” he said.

“It’s to protect and we do protect. We want peace in our neighborhoods and in our community.”

