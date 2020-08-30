BU students asked to ’reside in place’ after COVID-19 spike at Martin Hall

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University on Saturday revealed it identified an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among residents on the third and fourth floors of Martin Hall and is requiring students not to leave their respective floors.

“Since Thursday, we have seen an increase from five positive COVID-19 cases to 21 positives on these two floors as of Saturday,” the university said.

It has notified all student residents at Martin Hall and is requiring residents on the third and fourth floors to reside in place and not leave their respective floors for the next four days.

Students living in the first and second floors have been instructed to stay only on their floors and not to visit the upper floors for any reason, the university said.

The students have also have been instructed to contact Baylor Health Services on Monday morning to schedule a COVID-19 test.

The university hopes the requirements will allow it to complete contact tracing and institute daily COVID-19 rapid testing and enable it to “tailor its response to the specific situation in Martin Hall without an immediate full quarantine.”

Baylor plans to evaluate the need for stricter quarantine “if evidence suggests that such action is necessary. "

The university is reminding students that close contact for COVID-19 is defined as being within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, with or without a face mask.

If you are a student and feel ill, contact Baylor Health Services at 254-710-1010 for testing.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.