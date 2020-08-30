Advertisement

Major internet outage: Dozens of websites and apps were down

(WOWT)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (CNN Business) - CenturyLink, an internet service provider that is supposed to keep websites up and running, was down itself for much of Sunday morning.

That meant Cloudflare, Hulu, the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Feedly, Discord, and dozens of other services reported connectivity problems Sunday morning. When Cloudflare went down, it took dozens of website sand online services along with it. The company said the problem was with a third-party “transit provider,” and its service was becoming increasingly stable over the course of the day.

“Today we saw a widespread Internet outage online that impacted multiple providers,” said John Graham-Cumming, Cloudflare CTO. “Cloudflare’s automated systems detected the problem and routed around them, but the extent of the problem required manual intervention as well.”

Graham-Cumming claimed that CenturyLink (CTL) was responsible for the outage, which took Cloudflare and its many customers down with them.

CenturyLink, formerly known as Level 3, confirmed there was an IP outage impacting Content Delivery Networks (CDN), and that all services had been restored as of 11:12 am ET. The telecommunications company said it was unable to comment on certain customers because of customer proprietary network information.

DownDetector, which displays reports of internet and service outages, showed that reports of internet connectivity came in across the United States and Europe Sunday morning.

Services like Cloudflare are designed to prevent distributed denial of service attacks, in which massive networks of computers send malicious traffic to websites to take them offline. The services also help keep sites running smoothly when traffic spikes during shopping seasons or when a site hosts a viral video.

close dialog

We read all day so you don’t have to.

Get our nightly newsletter for all the top business stories you need to know.

Sign Me Up

By subscribing you agree to our

privacy policy.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Peltz and Russell Contreras
Scores of police supporters gathered in downtown Kenosha where protesters have demonstrated against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend. Some attending the rally in the Wisconsin city on Sunday wore “back the blue” shirts.

National

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Scores of police supporters gathered in downtown Kenosha where protesters have demonstrated against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend.

National

Kenosha picking up the pieces from nights of protests

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Kenosha, Wis. is picking up the pieces from nights of protests.

National

Protester killed in Portland as mayor, Trump trade blame

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

Latest News

News

Area county announces 36 new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County confirmed Sunday the death of a 72-year-old white male and 36 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,264.

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

National

Body of missing 2-year-old Maliyah Bass confirmed by medical examiner

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local media reported that a Houston medical examiner has confirmed that the body of a missing 2-year-old is Maliyah Bass.

News

Three killed, 1 in critical condition after plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
At least four people were on a single-engine Piper PA24 that crashed Sunday at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

National

Key air monitors offline after Laura hits Louisiana gas hub

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Key state and federal air hazard monitors are offline in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit the heavily industrialized coast.

National Politics

Sources: US stops ex Colombia warlord’s deportation to Italy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has blocked the scheduled removal of a former Colombian paramilitary boss to Italy and now intends to deport him to his South American homeland where he’s been found responsible for hundreds of war crimes.