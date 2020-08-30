Advertisement

More Heat Is Coming.....But So Are Rain Chances!

Heat Advisory in effect through Monday 7pm
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
We’ve got another hot evening ahead with temperatures around 100° to start. We won’t dip below triple-digits until after sunset, so stay hydrated and cool out there! We’ll dip to the 90′s after sunset before cooling to around 80° Monday morning. It’ll be warm and very humid start with lows around 80° and dew points in the 70′s. Our Heat Advisory has been extended yet again through 7pm Monday, and highs will get slightly over 100° again during the afternoon.

Luckily, a disturbance moves through mid-week to bring us some good rain chances. We’ll have a few showers on Tuesday, with the best rain chances on Wednesday. After that, rain chances continue into the weekend, keeping our highs in the mid 90′s possibly through the following week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

