State Fair offers deep fried delicacies drive-thru style

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Even though the State Fair of Texas is canceled this year, the organizers have come up with a way for would-be fair goers to get their fix of Fletchers Corny Dogs.

For several weekends during what would normally be “fair season,” visitors to Fair Park can partake of the typically deep fried delicacies drive-thru style.

In a press release, organizers say for $65, visitors will receive admission to the Fair grounds (for up to 8 people), 2 Fletchers Corny Dogs, 1 order of Jack’s French Fries, 1 order of Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, 1 bag of State Fair Cotton Candy, 1 bag of Pioneer Kettle Corn, and 1 midway prize.

But the best part of all? Included in the deal is a downloadable picture with Big Tex himself, who will also he sporting a mask, of course.

Fair organizers say the proceeds from ticket sales go toward the State Fair museum and maintenance.

Tickets for the “once in a lifetime event” go on sale September 2nd.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

