A man is dead after a possible hit-and-run in Temple
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a possible hit and run after a man was found dead in Temple late Sunday night.
Temple Police identified the man as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Guevara-Portillo.
Officials were responding to a call about a deceased male found on the side of the road at Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive.
When officers arrived on scene it appears Guevara-Portillo had been hit by a vehicle.
Police say next of kin has been notified.
No other information was made available.
