A man is dead after a possible hit-and-run in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a possible hit and run after a man was found dead in Temple late Sunday night.

Temple Police identified the man as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Guevara-Portillo.

Officials were responding to a call about a deceased male found on the side of the road at Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive.

When officers arrived on scene it appears Guevara-Portillo had been hit by a vehicle.

Police say next of kin has been notified.

No other information was made available.

