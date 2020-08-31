Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

NEW YORK (AP) - Getting an Amazon packaged delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones. Amazon says the approval is an important step, but added that it is still testing and flying the drones.

It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers.

The FAA said Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval.

Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

