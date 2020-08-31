Advertisement

Athletics get LHP Mike Minor in trade with Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Minor was traded to the Oakland Athletics Monday before the trade deadline.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have acquired Mike Minor in a trade with the Texas Rangers, adding another piece to their rotation as they try for their first division title since 2013.

Minor has struggled this year, going 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA with Texas, but he went 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 32 starts last season. The 32-year-old left-hander is eligible for free agency after this season.

Texas also parted with cash considerations in the deal in exchange for two players to be named and international slot money.

