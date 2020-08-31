Baylor athletics reports 12 active COVID cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor athletics department released its updated COVID testing numbers Monday, reporting 12 new active cases.

Last Monday, Baylor reported two active cases -- one symptomatic and one asymptomatic.

This week, seven of the 12 cases are symptomatic, while five are asymptomatic. These results are across all sports within Baylor.

