Baylor Men’s Tennis Coach leads with his Mom in Mind

Interim Baylor Men's Tennis Coach Michael Woodson(Baylor University)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The newly-named Interim Men’s Tennis Coach at Baylor, Michael Woodson, is in his fifth season with the Bears.

What you may not know, is that his coaching career may not have happened at all.

Michael Woodson was in his senior year of college when his mom was killed by a drunk driver. Woodson was set to graduate with a triple major, in Biology, Chemistry, and Exercise Science, but his post-grad plans changed after the accident. He took an assistant coaching job to stay around a supportive community while grieving his mom.

New traditions come with a new head coach, and Michael Woodson already knows one he’ll be putting in motion soon.

“Once we establish what our team values are, we will make blue bands that have the team values on them and we will all wear them,” said Michael Woodson.

Blue rubber bands remind Michael of his late mother, Maria Woodson Dann.

“My mom and I wore blue rubber bands when my parents were getting divorced. We wore these rubber bands to say event though we might be in different places where it’s against our will we’re gonna be separated we always have each other,” said Woodson.

That’s a message he wants his team to hear.

“We can look down and think we’re always there for each other,” said Woodson.

While the rubber bands meant a lot to him during a tumultuous time, they mean even more to Woodson after his mom’s death.

In November of his senior year, while he was a student at Valparaiso, Woodson says he remembers how his tennis coach Jim Daugherty reacted to the news.

“You know he was pacing around outside the building just balling his eyes out and that was when I kind of realized what was happening and just how much he cared about me,” explained Woodson.

That’s when Coach Daugherty offered Woodson a position as an assistant coach. It meant he could stay at Valpo, earn a graduate degree, and be surrounded by people who loved him.

The tragedy turned into an opportunity. Then, to a profession.

“You know once I started doing it I was like this is it for me. I don’t know if I am gonna be able to make ends meet but this is it,” said Woodson.

It turns out coaching is in Michael’s DNA. Woodson’s mom was a teacher, and his dad Tracy is still a baseball coach. He was the head baseball coach at Valpo when Michael’s mother passed. He wasn’t always supportive of the choice.

“He was probably the biggest obstacle because he was like gosh Michael. You’re throwing away so much opportunity here to just be a tennis coach,” said Woodson.

But now at 31 years old, and leading a power five program, it seems to have been a smart one, and it brought him closer to his dad in the process.

Woodson says he knows he’s made mom proud.

“I wish she’d have the opportunity to see what our lives are like now. My biggest regret is that my kids don’t have my grandma. My wife never met my mom. She’d be proud of the position I’m in but she’d be proud of the family that we have,” said Woodson.

