Belton: Community holds balloon release for teen killed in shooting

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The basketball court where a local 16-year-old was shot and killed was full of hundred of mourners Saturday for a balloon release to honor his life.

Fernando Martinez died last week after he was shot by another 16-year-old on a basketball court in Belton.

The suspect was arrested.

Jose Martinez, his brother, says the family couldn’t help but express their gratitude and share their favorite memories of him.

“I can feel him here,” he said.

“I think he’s happy with everything that the people are doing for him and our family. It makes me happy that people actually cared about him.”

