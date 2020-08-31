Advertisement

Congressman proposes bill that would keep convicted rioters from receiving unemployment aid

The “Successful Peaceful Protest Act” was introduced on Friday
A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
WASHINGTON (WAVE) - Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, (R-District 3) has proposed a house bill that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.

The “Successful Peaceful Protest Act” introduced on Friday would prevent assistance funds provided from the CARES Act or any other federal supplement compensation for anyone convicted of a federal crime relating to protest activity.

The bill would also require convicted protesters to cover the cost of federal policing of demonstrations.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?” Rep. Banks said in a press release.

“Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities. We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”

In detail, the proposed bill says a penalty for a federal conviction should be an order for an individual to pay restitution to the appropriate law enforcement agency in an amount equal to the cost of such police activity determined by the court.

The full draft of the bill can be viewed here.

