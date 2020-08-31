COVID-19 takes loved ones, then the rituals to mourn them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought layers of pain to South Africa, claiming more than 14,000 lives and the rituals to mourn them.

A South African funeral is usually an elaborate affair, often held on a Saturday.

Family members and other mourners travel from around the country to hold overnight vigils and wash the body. Hundreds of people can attend, and some still do in secret despite the government’s new restrictions.

Some funerals have been blamed as super-spreading events for the coronavirus.

Heartbroken families are left without the usual ways to process their grief.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.