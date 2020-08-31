Crews from area departments battle wildfire between Waco and Temple

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Crews from area departments were battling a fast-moving wildfire late Monday afternoon between Waco and Temple.

The 200-300 acre fire was burning in the area of Box Ranch Road and Mockingbird Lane south of Moody.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday it was about 40% contained.

Firefighters from departments in eight surrounding communities including Waco responded.

The crews are working in 100-degree-plus temperatures with heat index approaching 110.

