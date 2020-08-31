Crews from area departments battle wildfire between Waco and Temple
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Crews from area departments were battling a fast-moving wildfire late Monday afternoon between Waco and Temple.
The 200-300 acre fire was burning in the area of Box Ranch Road and Mockingbird Lane south of Moody.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday it was about 40% contained.
Firefighters from departments in eight surrounding communities including Waco responded.
The crews are working in 100-degree-plus temperatures with heat index approaching 110.
