John Oliver: Name sewage plant for me, I’ll give to charity

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - Comedian John Oliver has upped the stakes in a tongue-in-cheek spat with a Connecticut city, offering to donate $55,000 to charity if officials follow through on a joke to rename its sewage treatment plant after him.

Mayor Mark Boughton announced the plant renaming last week in response to Oliver’s expletive-filled rant against Danbury on a recent episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

Oliver said on the show Sunday night that he was upset the mayor was just joking and offered to donate to Danbury-area charities if the plant is renamed after him.

Boughton tweeted a response Monday to Oliver saying city officials were “on it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.