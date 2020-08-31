Police make arrest in deadly shooting near local Whataburger

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting near a Waco Whataburger restaurant that left a teenager dead.

Elijah Marquise Thompson of Waco is charged with murder.

He was held in the McLennan County Jail Monday morning in lieu of $500, 000 bond.

He’s also held on a misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Tyrese Carroll was shot to death early on June 20 near the Whataburger restaurant at North Valley Mills and Lake Air drives.

Officers responded at around 1:50 a.m. and determined the shooting occurred in a parking lot adjacent to the restaurant.

They later learned that Carroll, 19, had been driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle and dropped off at the emergency room.

He could not be revived.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.