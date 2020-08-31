Advertisement

Police search for driver who fled from officers, struck woman walking in local neighborhood

Police continued to search Monday for a driver who ran after his pickup truck struck a woman walking in a Waco neighborhood as he tried to elude police following an attempted traffic stop.
Aug. 31, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX)- Police continued to search Monday for a driver who ran into a wooded area after his pickup truck struck a woman walking in a North Waco neighborhood as he tried to elude police following an attempted traffic stop late Saturday night.

The woman, who was on her way to visit a friend in the neighborhood when the truck hit her, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officers spotted the Chevrolet Silverado traveling at a high rate of speed just before midnight on North Valley Mills Drive and attempted to pull the driver over near the intersection of Wooded Acres and Cobbs drives.

The driver refused to stop and sped off, Officer Garen Bynum said Monday.

The officer decided to cancel the pursuit after about a minute when the driver turned off the truck’s lights and headed into a residential neighborhood.

The officer found the truck near Arroyo Road and Live Oak Avenue where the pickup had veered off the road and across a grassy area.

The man driving the pickup fled, but a passenger remained at the scene “and for the most part was cooperative with officer,” he said.

