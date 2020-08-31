Advertisement

Rest in Peace: Central Texas World War 2 veteran dies at the age of 97

The family of World War II veteran Grady Barganier confirmed he died at the age of 97 on August 27, 2020.(Barganier Family)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - World War II veteran Grady Barganier, 97, living out his days at the Doris Miller VA medical Center in Waco, passed away last week at the age of 97, his family confirmed to KWTX.

“Grady flew into the arms of Jesus for eternal rest. We joyfully celebrate his life and find comfort and peace in his passing,” his obituary states.

Barganier joined the Marines after the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and served in the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific. He was a radio operator and his job was to detect the planes coming and going.

In recent years, the war veteran suffered from dementia and did not remember the stories about his service, but his children and caretakers kept his memories alive.

Barganier turned 97 in March, but his family was unable to be with him because of restrictions related to the pandemic. The family said they were able to be with him in the seven days before he passed.

According to his obituary, Barganier was born on March 21, 1923 in Chilton, Texas, the son of H.L. and Estelle Barganier.

After graduating from Troy High School in 1941, Grady attended Texas A&M University to study animal husbandry. In 1943, he joined the United States Marine Corps.

After the war, Barganier returned to Troy where he spent the rest of his life farming and rearing his family.

His family says he was a very humble man, and even through his illness, was always concerned about others.

“I think he’s what you wish every man in the world could be like,” said the veteran’s son, Grady Lynn Barganier.

