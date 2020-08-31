Advertisement

Scholarship created in memory of slain toddler awarded to local college student

Jalissa Jaral was awarded the $1,000 scholarship.
Jalissa Jaral was awarded the $1,000 scholarship.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas college student is hoping to use her career to help defenseless children such as Frankie Gonzales, the toddler whose bruised and battered body was found in a trash dumpster in June behind a Waco church, and she plans to do so with the help of a scholarship named in honor of the slain toddler.

Jalissa Jaral, 18, a 2020 graduate of University High School who’s now a freshman at the University of North Texas in Denton, was presented the $1,000 scholarship in Frankie’s name over the weekend at University High School by Bubba’s 33 restaurant.

Jalissa is majoring in social work which is one of the main reasons Bubba’s 33 chose her as the recipient of the $500 in community donations the restaurant matched with a $500 donation of its own.

“We actually received a whole bunch of donations and we were able to match it and we wanted to really focus on someone who was going to impact the lives of children both now and in the future,” said Marc Shaw with Bubba’s 33.

Jalissa said she never met Frankie, but did know of his short life and the horrific way it came to an end.

She says receiving the scholarship in the little boy’s name inspires her to be all she can.

“It’s very special to me because it is in Frankie’s name and I can use this money and put it toward my education which will allow me to help people like Frankie and Frankie’s family and people who are put in these situations,” she said.

Jalissa is a first generation college student.

While she’s not certain which path she’ll focus on within social work she is thankful to have help in getting there and will strive each day, she says,  to honor Frankie’s memory.

“It means a lot. I’m extremely grateful. I don’t really know what to say because it was a surprise and all of my life I haven’t been one to get anything,” she said.

“I’ve always had to work for what I have and for them to reach out and pick me, it was all God.”

The toddler’s body was found on June 2, a day after his mother told police he had disappeared in Cameron Park, prompting a massive search.

Laura Sanchez, also known as Laura Villalon, 35, has been indicted for capital murder in her son’s death.

The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, has been indicted for child abandonment and injury to a child by omission.

