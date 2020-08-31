September Kicks Off with Heat then Rain Chances & a Cold Front!

We continue to see a heat advisory until tomorrow but it will not be extending past that....why? Well frankly, because we have a cold front headed to us! Tonight will still be very warm with lows only dropping to around 80 degrees. When will our front get here? Well we are thinking about Tuesday afternoon/evening.

It will bring a chance for some showers and storms to develop and push into areas north and west of Waco/Temple/Killeen. These showers and storms will push from west to east with locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds possible. Our best chance for rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. The highest rain chances will likely be from around Waco/Temple/Killeen and areas north and west. Highs Wednesday may not get out of the 80s for most of us, but we will have some low 90s possible across our southern and eastern counties.

The washed out front will hang around the area Thursday through Labor Day Monday and that’ll keep high temperatures in the mid 90s with a 20% to 30% chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s both days with 1-3 inches of rain look possible, with locally higher totals possible north and west of Waco.

Looking ahead: We’re currently forecasting highs in the mid 80s next Wednesday but there is a chance that Wednesday’s high temperature forecast may be too high! We’ll be keeping a watchful eye on next week’s front and our fingers crossed!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.