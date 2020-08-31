Signs That Summer Is Waning: Higher Rain Chances This Week And Maybe A Bit Temperature Drop Next Week!

The heat advisory that begin Friday continues today since temperatures will range from 98° to 103° with heat index values climbing as high as 111°. The most dangerous time of the day is expected to be from 1 PM to 4 PM, so parents, make sure your kids are ready for the heat as they head home. The morning clouds overhead should stunt the warm-up a bit, it won’t matter much when the sunshine returns later this morning. A stray pop-up late-afternoon shower is also possible today but most stay dry.

The stagnant weather pattern we’ve been seeing for (realistically) the better part of the past two months is changing thanks to a cold front that’ll stir up the atmosphere. A cold front currently moving through the Central Plains will slow down and stall out today and tomorrow keeping the best rain chances well away from our area. Late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night, and Wednesday, the front starts to creep southward but is expected to gradually weaken as it arrives in Central Texas. Despite the front’s slow arrival and weakening trend, we are expecting some scattered rain showers and storms late Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. It won’t be raining continuously during that whole time frame, but expect off and on rain, especially west of I-35. Rain chance late Tuesday and Wednesday are between 40% and 50%. If you live east of I-35, especially near the Brazos Valley, rain chances are a lot lower near 20% Tuesday and Wednesday.

The washed out front will hang around the area Thursday through Labor Day Monday and that’ll keep high temperatures in the mid 90s with a 20% to 30% chance of rain each day. The forecast for the end of the week and the holiday weekend almost entirely depend on where the front stalls out and how quickly it washes out so not everyone will see rain during the end of the week and, in fact, many may miss out on rain entirely during that period. There is a substantial change to the weather that could arrive for the middle of next week. Long-range forecast model data has been consistently showing a large trough (like something we’d see in late-fall and winter) moving through the Central and Eastern U.S. and there is a good chance that we see below normal temperatures from this front for the middle of next week. As of right now, the front is expected to arrive next Tuesday with some scattered showers and storms and clear the area on Wednesday. We’re currently forecasting highs in the mid 80s next Wednesday but there is a chance that Wednesday’s high temperature forecast may be too high! We’ll be keeping a watchful eye on next week’s front and our fingers crossed!

