Stars take 3-1 series lead over Avalanche

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, and Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals for Dallas in a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Stars had a 3-0 lead in the first period before Colorado even had a shot on goal. John Klingberg had a goal and assist for Dallas, while former Stars first-round draft pick Valeri Nichushkin had two goals for the Avalanche.

The Stars are one win away from getting to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

