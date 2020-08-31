Student hit by truck after exiting school bus flown to local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A Killeen middle school student who was struck after exiting a school bus on the first day of in-person instruction was flown to a local hospital Monday.

The accident happened near Hilltop Loop and Wales Drive.

“Early reports indicate the student exited the bus and while crossing in front of the bus the student was hit by a truck,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a press release.

Killeen and KISD police are investigating.

No further details were released Monday evening.

Monday was the first day of in-person instruction in Killeen schools.

About 21,700 of the district’s 44,321 students opted to return to campus Monday.

