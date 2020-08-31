Students in Central Texas’ biggest school district return to class a week early

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Monday morning was a different day for Killeen ISD students, because some were heading back to the classroom instead of logging on to their computers.

The Killeen ISD originally planned for a Sept. 8 return to campus, but the date was moved up because of issues with virtual learning and technology concerns for some families.

America Ives, who has two children in Killeen schools, said she decided to keep her children home for now, since she felt the decision to move to in-person instruction came very quickly.

So far, Ives said her children have had a great experience with online learning, and she felt they could keep learning at home.

“I have the opportunity to keep them, and see how it plays out,” Ives said.

“The first day of school on a normal day is kind of chaotic and hectic, and then add you know, this virus.”

Even though she is keeping them home for now, Ives said she does want to send her children back to the classroom this year, if possible.

“They need some type of normalcy in their life,” Ives said.

“They need to be kids, they need to be able to interact with other kids and learn from their teachers.”

Alisah Ellis dropped her 6-year-old son off at school on Monday morning.

Ellis said her son was really excited to be back in the classroom and was up early.

She said she had some concerns, but spent a lot of time preparing her son to be in the classroom.

“I’m always reminding my son to keep his hands washed and to sanitize,” Ellis said.

“We did practice what he needs to do if something were to happen or if he’s not feeling well, then he needs to tell someone right away.”

If parents don’t want to send their children right away, there is a grace period.

Parents have until Sept. 8 to decide if they want to keep their children online or send them in person.

By Sept. 9, they will have to fill out the form to transition to in-person learning if they want that option.

Even after Sept. 9, the district said parents still have the option to either move to online or send their children in person.

If parents want to send their children in-person, they need to fill out a learning environment change request form.

According to the district, moving to in-person learning can take a few days since it also requires a meeting on campus.

If parents want to switch to virtual learning, they also need to fill out a form, but students can begin learning virtually right away.

For now, Killeen ISD said it will be halting synchronous, or real-time online learning, until teachers are adjusted to teaching virtual and in-person classes.

In a Facebook video, the district said teachers will have the option to add synchronous learning later if they feel comfortable doing so.

The district said virtual learners will still be taught, and will still have lessons planned by their teachers but there won’t be Zoom lessons at first.

The Marlin ISD also started in-person instruction on Monday, two weeks online.

