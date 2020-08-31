Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews from area departments battle wildfire between Waco and Temple

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Crews from area departments were battling a fast-moving wildfire late Monday afternoon between Waco and Temple.

News

Crash leaves woman dead, sends 4 others including 2 children to local hospitals

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A two-vehicle crash at a highway intersection Monday afternoon left one woman dead and sent another woman, a man and two children to area hospitals.

National

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

News

Students in Central Texas’ biggest school district return to class a week early

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Students in the largest school district in Central Texas returned to campus Monday a week early.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Rest in Peace: Central Texas World War 2 veteran dies at the age of 97

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
World War II veteran Grady Barganier, 97, living out his days at the Doris Miller VA medical Center in Waco, passed away at the age of 97, his family confirmed to KWTX.

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in a Central Texas county.

Local

Police make arrest in deadly gang-related shooting near local Whataburger

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Police have made an arrest in connection with a gang-related shooting in June near a local Whataburger restaurant that left a teenager dead.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.